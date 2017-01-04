Day 112: Stackpole Head to West Pickard Bay – Hermit & Sultan

by Quintin Lake
January 4, 2017
Dyfed, Wales
Church Rock and Broad Haven Beach, Dyfed.

Mowingword cliffs, Dyfed.

Sentry box, Castlemartin range East, Dyfed.

Church Rock & Stackpole Head, Dyfed.

WW2 Inland firing point, Trevellan Downs Tank Range, Dyfed.

Seascape, St Govan’s Head, Dyfed.

Coastguard Lookout, St. Govan’s Head, Castlemartin range East, Dyfed.

St Govan’s Chapel, built above a hermitage cell in the 14th century, Dyfed.

Interior of St Govan’s Chapel, Dyfed.

St Govan’s Chapel, Dyfed.

Entrance to St Govan’s Chapel, Dyfed.

Old Spartan and Sultan armoured personnel carriers used as helicopter targets. Castlemartin range East, Dyfed

Cliffs at Newton Down, Dyfed.

Marker, Castlemartin range East, Dyfed.

Radar Station at Saddle Head, Castlemartin range East, Dyfed.

Elegug Stacks (Elegug is the Welsh word for the guillemot), Dyfed.

Flimston Bay, Dyfed.

Elegug Stacks and the south Pembrokeshire coast towards Stackpole Head, Dyfed.

The Green Bridge of Wales, a natural arch formed from Limestone, Dyfed.

Night hiking above the cliffs of Black Cave, Dyfed.

Camp, West Pickard Bay, Dyfed.

