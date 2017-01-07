Day 114: Pembroke to Milford Haven – Pipeline & Flow

Criss-cross. Pylons on the Angle peninsula, Pembroke, Dyfed
Defences. Contemporary gabion revetments & Pembroke Castle built in 1093, Dyfed.
Bush Hill, Pembroke, Dyfed.
High Contrast. Martello tower, Pembroke Dock, Dyfed.
Happy Christmas from Sheila and Family, Pembroke Dock, Dyfed.
Yellow & Blue, Pembroke Dock, Dyfed.
The Brunel Quay Hotel, Neyland, Dyfed.
Taking Root. Neyland, Dyfed.
Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.
Pipeline Crossing, Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.
Pipelines, Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.
Jetty, Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.
Third day in the rain, near Cleddau Bridge, Dyfed.
This is super,the level of detail is amazing!
thanks, yes these structures have a lot to them
I really, really like your photos! The Christmas greeting is fun!
thank you, it was a welcome note of humanity in an otherwise grey day
