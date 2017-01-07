Day 114: Pembroke to Milford Haven – Pipeline & Flow

by Quintin Lake
January 7, 2017
4 comments
Dyfed, Wales
Criss-cross. Pylons on the Angle peninsula, Pembroke, Dyfed

Defences. Contemporary gabion revetments & Pembroke Castle built in 1093, Dyfed.

Bush Hill, Pembroke, Dyfed.

High Contrast. Martello tower, Pembroke Dock, Dyfed.

Happy Christmas from Sheila and Family, Pembroke Dock, Dyfed.

Yellow & Blue, Pembroke Dock, Dyfed.

The Brunel Quay Hotel, Neyland, Dyfed.

Taking Root. Neyland, Dyfed.

Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.

Pipeline Crossing, Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.

Pipelines, Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.

Jetty, Dragon LNG Terminal, Milford Haven, Dyfed.

Third day in the rain, near Cleddau Bridge, Dyfed.

