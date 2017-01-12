4 thoughts on “Soles #3 Port Gaverne to Milford Haven (1,000km)”

    • Quintin Lake says:

      I replace them every 1,000km or so when they stop providing grip, kind of important as there are so many cliffs on the uk coast. Love how much less tired my feet with these light shoes though compared to big boots. Use gore-tex socks in the winter 🙂

      Like

  3. leavearly says:

    Gore tex is good … i’m truly impressed by your adventure .. your eye for detail … things that at first are not obvious but become the focus of attention … i hope to do a similar walk here in australia to raise awareness of multiple myeloma … and the plight of the homeless … enjoy the journey … talk about a road less travelled !!!!

    Like

