South Hook LNG terminal jetty, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Victorian 64pdr Practice Battery Emplacement, South Hook Fort, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Seaweed, Sandy Haven Pill, Pembrokeshire.
Little Castle Head Beacon, Pembrokeshire.
Artist Jon Foreman at work, Lindsway Bay, Pembrokeshire.
Tide line, Musselwick, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.
Musselwick, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.
3,000km walked since St Paul’s, London, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.
Digging for bait, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.
Fantastic! Congratulations on 3.000! wow!! Stay safe and warm! Enjoy it all!
Thank you, days are starting to get longer now. I won’t miss walking three hours each day by torch light!
I bet! 😉
Once stayed at Dale Fort – is/was used to be a centre for Geography and Biology field trips – was one of the coldest Easters on record and no discernible heating – but scenery in St Brides Bay and Marloes made it all worth while.
I was kindly put up at Dale Fort. Still is a Field Study centre – and definitely has heating and all mod cons now 🙂 and yes the landscape is stunning
I lived for 2 years in Pembrokeshire, near Solva, above St. Bride’s Bay. Stunning beauty, breathtaking views. That mix of every-green of the land with every-gray of the sky……wow!
Great description of grey/green palette of Pembrokeshire: one of the unique qualities of the landscape there. Unfortunately walked through Solva in the dark – what I could see looked charming
