Day 115: Milford Haven to Dale Fort – 3,000km!

by Quintin Lake
January 28, 2017
7 comments
Dyfed, Pembrokeshire, Wales
South Hook LNG terminal jetty, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

South Hook LNG terminal jetty, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Emplacement, South Hook Fort, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Victorian 64pdr Practice Battery Emplacement, South Hook Fort, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Seaweed, Sandy Haven Pill, Pembrokeshire.

Seaweed, Sandy Haven Pill, Pembrokeshire.

Little Castle Head Beacon, Pembrokeshire.

Little Castle Head Beacon, Pembrokeshire.

Artist Jon Foreman at work, Lindsway Bay, Pembrokeshire.

Artist Jon Foreman at work, Lindsway Bay, Pembrokeshire.

Tide line, Musselwick, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

Tide line, Musselwick, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

Musselwick, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

Musselwick, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

3,000km walked since St Paul’s, London, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

3,000km walked since St Paul’s, London, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

Digging for bait, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

Digging for bait, Gann Beach, Pembrokeshire.

7 thoughts on “Day 115: Milford Haven to Dale Fort – 3,000km!”

  2. Paul B says:

    Once stayed at Dale Fort – is/was used to be a centre for Geography and Biology field trips – was one of the coldest Easters on record and no discernible heating – but scenery in St Brides Bay and Marloes made it all worth while.

  3. bodhisARTva says:

    I lived for 2 years in Pembrokeshire, near Solva, above St. Bride’s Bay. Stunning beauty, breathtaking views. That mix of every-green of the land with every-gray of the sky……wow!

    • Quintin Lake says:

      Great description of grey/green palette of Pembrokeshire: one of the unique qualities of the landscape there. Unfortunately walked through Solva in the dark – what I could see looked charming

