Day 117: Little Haven to St Davids – Bury & Glow

by Quintin Lake
January 30, 2017
Dyfed, Pembrokeshire, Wales
Malator from above, an earth house built in 1998. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator from above, an earth house built in 1998. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator entrance and St Bride’s Bay. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator entrance and St Bride's Bay. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator open-plan living space. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator open-plan living space. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator, the buried design allowed the building to be approved within a National Park. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Malator, the buried design allowed the building to be approved within a National Park. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.

Seascape I, Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Seascape I, Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Trefrane Colliery, Engine House Chimney, 1850s, Pembrokeshire.

Trefrane Colliery, Engine House Chimney, 1850s, Pembrokeshire.

Seascape II, Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Seascape II, Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.

Glow, St Bride’s Bay, Pembrokeshire.

Glow, St Bride's Bay, Pembrokeshire.

Flight, St Bride’s Bay, Pembrokeshire.

Flight, St Bride's Bay, Pembrokeshire.

British Architectural & Landscape Photographer.

