Day 117: Little Haven to St Davids – Bury & Glow

Malator from above, an earth house built in 1998. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Malator entrance and St Bride’s Bay. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Malator open-plan living space. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Malator, the buried design allowed the building to be approved within a National Park. Architect: Future Systems. Druidston Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Seascape I, Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.
Trefrane Colliery, Engine House Chimney, 1850s, Pembrokeshire.
Seascape II, Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.
Newgale Sands, Pembrokeshire.
Glow, St Bride’s Bay, Pembrokeshire.
Flight, St Bride’s Bay, Pembrokeshire.
Wow!
special house isn’t it
Love the colors and composition. You have such sensibility to capture these places 🙂
thank you! i was very receptive to the hints of colour as the previous days had been very grey
