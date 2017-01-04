I'll be walking two to three months per year and the daily distance will be 20-40km depending on the going. I'll be camping in the wilder parts and staying in guest houses in urban areas.

Why do this? I hope to learn more about our mysterious island nation and I can't think of anywhere else where each footstep leads to such different surprises, beauty and strangeness.

“It is only shallow people who do not judge by appearances. The true mystery of the world is the visible, not the invisible" Oscar Wilde