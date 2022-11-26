Talks & Workshops

To book your talk or workshop, please get in touch

2023

Wilderness Lectures, Bristol. The Perimeter. 15/03/23 Info & Tickets

Newent Camera Club, Gloucestershire. Architectural Photography & The Perimeter. 24/01/23

2022

Cheltenham Camera Club. The Perimeter. 13/10/22

Vale of Evesham Camera Club. The Perimeter: The Highlands to Northumbria. 12/8/22

Maidenhead Camera Club. The Perimeter. 10/5/2022 (via zoom)

Marvellous Maps get together at the Royal Geographical Society, London. The Perimeter. 2/03/22

2021

Royal Geographical Society. The Perimeter: a photographic circumnavigation of Britain 06/04/21 (via zoom)

Harrogate Photographic Society. The Perimeter, 11/9/2021 (via zoom)

Photo Journey Knoydart, Ardintigh, Scotland. Five days of workshops, one-on-one instruction and an evening lecture on The Perimeter. 8/26/08/21

Step Into Summer Guest Speaker. Highlights from the Perimeter. 7/22/21

Clifton College Sixth Form. The Perimeter. 24/6/21 (via Zoom)

Gateway Camera Club. The Perimeter. Framingham, Massachusetts, USA 8/06/21 (via Zoom)

Photocraft Camera Club, Wallington, South London. The Perimeter. 28/4/21 (via Zoom)

Queens Park Camera Club, Glasgow. The Perimeter. 11/3/21 (via Zoom)

Forest of Dean Camera Club. The conclusion of the Perimeter.8/3/21 (via Zoom)

2020

Edinburgh Earth Observatory, School of GeoSciences. The Perimeter. 27/11/2020 (via zoom)

South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year. Judge 23/11/2020

Ramblers Scotland AGM, Dick Balharry Memorial Talk – The Perimeter, 07/03/2020

Vale of Evesham Camera Club. The Perimeter – Dumfriesshire to The Highlands, 03/02/2020

Pre 2019

Forest of Dean Camera Club. Architectural Photography & The Perimeter, 11/11/2019

Christ Church Primary School, Cheltenham. Travelling in the Arctic. 4/02/2019

Vale of Evesham Camera Club. The Perimeter: Devon to Dumfriesshire, 5/03/2018

Oxford University Exploration Club. Expedition Photography: From Greenland to the Sahara, 24/01/2017

Vale of Evesham Camera Club. The Perimeter: London to Devon, 7/11/2016

Explore: The Expedition Planning Seminar, Royal Geographical Society. Photography Panellist, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014 & 2015

Endpoint, London. Architectural Photography Workshop, 14/09/2015

British Exploring Society, Six weeks of Travel Photography Workshops and one-on-one instruction culminating in the production of a photobook, Namibia, Summer 2015

Marlow Camera Club. Quintin Lake, Architectural Photographer, 24/11/2013

Photolive London. Architectural Photography & Travel Photography, 26 & 27/10/2013

ROCA Gallery, London. Architects Eye Photography Workshop, 28/8/2013

Arup International Development, London. Photography Workshop, 19/03/2013

Penoyre & Prasad Architects, London. Architectural Journeys, 26/10/2012

Itchy Feet, London School of Economics Travel Club. Greenland & Chernobyl, 15/11/2007

Royal Geographical Society, Expedition grant recipient talk: Lesotho Rock Art Survey, 2000 08/2000

Grimshaw Architects, London. Land’s End to John o’ Groats Walk, 02/1998