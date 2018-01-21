Day 178: Kirkbean to Sandyhills – Mirror & Gold

Criffel from Carsethorn, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Carse Sands, the first beach in Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Shell shore, Borron Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Borron Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Golden shore, Powillimount, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Southerness lighthouse, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Last light on Criffel from Mersehead Sands, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Mersehead sands sunset I, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Skein of geese, Mersehead nature Reserve, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Last light over the Solway Firth from Mersehead, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Mersehead sands sunset II, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Mersehead sands sunset III, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Mersehead sands sunset IV, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Mersehead sands sunset V, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Like this:
Like Loading...
From the www: “The name means Crow’s Hill, with fel or fell a name applied to many a west coast top. Like Meigle Hill of last week, Criffel is another Marilyn; a hill with a drop of at least 150m all round.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s been my muse for many a week now, all the way back to St Bees head in Cumbria
LikeLike