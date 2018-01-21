Day 178: Kirkbean to Sandyhills – Mirror & Gold

by Quintin Lake
January 21, 2018
2 comments
Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland

Criffel from Carsethorn, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Carse Sands, the first beach in Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Shell shore, Borron Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Borron Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Golden shore, Powillimount, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Southerness lighthouse, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Last light on Criffel from Mersehead Sands, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Mersehead sands sunset I, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Skein of geese, Mersehead nature Reserve, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Last light over the Solway Firth from Mersehead, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Mersehead sands sunset II, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Mersehead sands sunset III, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Mersehead sands sunset IV, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Mersehead sands sunset V, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Posted by

British Architectural & Landscape Photographer.

2 thoughts on “Day 178: Kirkbean to Sandyhills – Mirror & Gold”

  1. SumDoood says:

    From the www: “The name means Crow’s Hill, with fel or fell a name applied to many a west coast top. Like Meigle Hill of last week, Criffel is another Marilyn; a hill with a drop of at least 150m all round.”

    Liked by 1 person

