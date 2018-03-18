Day 191: Cairnie Finnart to Portpatrick – Folly & Moon

by Quintin Lake
March 18, 2018
10 comments
Scotland, Wigtownshire

Mull of Logan folly, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Hills near Kildonan, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Money Head and Float Bay, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Flock at Grennan Hill, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Morroch Bay at twilight, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Moonlight on Craigoch Burn near Portpatrick, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Tandoo Point under moonlight, The Rhins, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The moon above Dunskey Castle, a ruined 12th century tower house with the lights of Northern Ireland beyond, Portpatrick, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

The locals aren’t the most talkative lot.

A kissing gate always makes access to farmland easier.

I want to go there.

Footpath overgrown with gorse requiring more electric fence gymnastics.

Plastic pollution in Clanghie Bay.

Setting up a dusk photograph above Morroch bay, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Never gets old!

Following the cliff top path to Portpatrick with the lure of a bed and hot meal ahead.

Maybe not that way then.

The winding path to Portpatrick. I enjoy the silence and concentration of night walking and feel released from the responsibility of looking everywhere for photographs like I do during daylight.

10 thoughts on “Day 191: Cairnie Finnart to Portpatrick – Folly & Moon”

    • Quintin Lake says:

      Thanks Joe, It’s tricky to get the tonal balance correct to convey moonlight in photos as it can easily end up looking like daylight.

    • Quintin Lake says:

      Thanks Daphne, these are from a few weeks ago before the snow. I walk for a couple of weeks at a time and then return home to edit the photos.

  5. richard506896 says:

    Another fine day Quintin and some beautiful scenery. Dumfries and Galloway is a part of Scotland rarely visited (by me) and I’m inspired to return and explore. Thank you.

    • Quintin Lake says:

      Yes, it’s very underappreciated as many bypass the area to head north to Glasgow and the Highlands. The result is that it feels unexpectedly wild and remote. Glad I’ve inspired you to return!

