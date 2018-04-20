Day 195: Ballantrae to Girvan – Snib & Signal

Ailsa Craig from Ballantrae Bay I, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Entrance to Snib Scott’s cave, Bennane Head, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Ailsa Craig from Ballantrae Bay II, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Wayfarer Snib Scott’s cave. Nearby a cairn reads ’Henry Ewing Torbet (Snib) of Bennane Cave 1912-1983 Respected and Independent’, Bennane Head, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Ballantrae Bay, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Inner chamber of Snib Scott’s cave, Bennane Head, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Disused section of the A77 around Bennane Head, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Ailsa Craig (from the Gaelic meaning fairy rock) has been a constant companion on today’s walk up the Ayrshire coast. A granite volcanic plug, the source of curling stones and surely a contender for the most beautiful Scottish island, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Milestone, Lendalfoot, Ayrshire, Scotland.
A77 towards Lendalfoot, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Fishing hut, Carleton Bay, Ayrshire, Scotland.
A glimpse of A77 from Pinbain Hill, Ayrshire, Scotland.
The Ayrshire Coastal path on Pinbain Hill, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Triangulate, Ardwell Bay, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Ailsa Craig from Girvan, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Signal, Ardwell Bay, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Girvan beach, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Last light, Girvan beach, Ayrshire, Scotland.
Top quality fish and chips in Girvan. When I bought this I met the inventor of the Blaggis: half haggis, half black pudding, sliced lengthwise and battered.
No rain in the shots!
hard to believe huh!
