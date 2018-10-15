Day 226: Rhubha MacShannaich to Mull of Kintyre – Irish horizons

by Quintin Lake
October 15, 2018
4 comments
Argyllshire - South, Scotland

Dunaverty Castle, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Conglomerate on Brunerican Bay, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

St Columba’s footprint, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Tyre, Carskey beach, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

A golfer’s stile, Dunaverty, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Conglomerate on Brunerican Bay, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Gull with heavy sky, Dunaverty Bay, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Kiel Cave, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Lephenstrath Farm, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Road to the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Black Point, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Cliff below Torr na Lice, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Handrail to the Fog Horn, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Mull of Kintyre Lighthouse, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Eviscerate, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Black Point, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Northern Ireland from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Helipad, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Mull of Kintyre Lighthouse, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Last light I, Irish sea from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Memorial to the 1994 RAF Chinook crash, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Last light II, Irish sea from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Rathlin Island from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

 

 

Large and delicious blackberries coming into season.

Gigantic stone gate posts are typical here.

Meal time at the Mull of Kintyre lookout. Each bag is a day’s worth of food with peaty water from the burn.

Winding road down to the Mull of Kintyre lighthouse.

Very bumpy camp at the Mull of Kintyre.

4 thoughts on “Day 226: Rhubha MacShannaich to Mull of Kintyre – Irish horizons”

  1. Pete Johnstone says:

    Atmospheric shots, good light and calm weather. Bliss! Was getting clean water an issue?

    • Quintin Lake says:

      It was a good day other than the very bumpy sleep! There are lots of burns which I either boil or filter, the peaty water tastes good. I try not to take downstream of farmland or buildings, neither of which was an issue here.

