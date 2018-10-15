Day 226: Rhubha MacShannaich to Mull of Kintyre – Irish horizons

Dunaverty Castle, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Conglomerate on Brunerican Bay, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
St Columba’s footprint, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Tyre, Carskey beach, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
A golfer’s stile, Dunaverty, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Conglomerate on Brunerican Bay, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Gull with heavy sky, Dunaverty Bay, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Kiel Cave, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Lephenstrath Farm, Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Road to the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Black Point, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Cliff below Torr na Lice, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Handrail to the Fog Horn, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Mull of Kintyre Lighthouse, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Eviscerate, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Black Point, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Northern Ireland from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Helipad, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Mull of Kintyre Lighthouse, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Last light I, Irish sea from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Memorial to the 1994 RAF Chinook crash, Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Last light II, Irish sea from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Rathlin Island from the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Large and delicious blackberries coming into season.
Gigantic stone gate posts are typical here.
Meal time at the Mull of Kintyre lookout. Each bag is a day’s worth of food with peaty water from the burn.
Winding road down to the Mull of Kintyre lighthouse.
Very bumpy camp at the Mull of Kintyre.
Atmospheric shots, good light and calm weather. Bliss! Was getting clean water an issue?
It was a good day other than the very bumpy sleep! There are lots of burns which I either boil or filter, the peaty water tastes good. I try not to take downstream of farmland or buildings, neither of which was an issue here.
The Mull of Kintyre. Did you get *that* song stuck in your head?
Always! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5626WzsfMw
