Day 119: Porth y Dwfr to Penbwchdy – Venus & Beacon

Carn Perfedd, Pembrokeshire.
Snagged, Carn Penberry, Pembrokeshire.
Abereiddy Tower, Llanrhian, Pembrokeshire.
Afternoon Seascape, St Geoege’s Channel, Pembrokeshire.
Blue Lagoon, a breached slate quarry, Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire.
Southern navigation beacon, Porthgain, Pembrokeshire.
Southern navigation beacon, Porthgain, Pembrokeshire.
Harbour Master’s Office at Porthgain with grouted roof, Pembrokeshire.
Northern navigation beacon, Porthgain, Pembrokeshire.
Northern navigation beacon, Porthgain, Pembrokeshire.
Navigation beacons marking entrance to Porthgain harbour, when at sea on this coast, choosing the wrong inlet to head for could be disastrous, Pembrokeshire.
Dusk Seascape, St Geoege’s Channel, Pembrokeshire.
Dusk between Abercastle and Pwllstrodur, Pembrokeshire.
Sunset over Carn Penberry, Pembrokeshire.
Venus above camp at Penbwchdy, Pembrokeshire. Glow from Ireland across the sea.
Enjoying the first sun for a while at Porthgain navigation beacon, Pembrokeshire.
