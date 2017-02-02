Day 120: Penbwchdy to Fishguard – Seals & Strumble

by Quintin Lake
February 2, 2017
8 comments
Dyfed, Pembrokeshire, Wales
Strumble Head Lighthouse at Dawn, Pembrokeshire.

Strumble Head Lighthouse at Dawn, Pembrokeshire.

Strumble Head Lighthouse, Pembrokeshire.

Strumble Head Lighthouse, Pembrokeshire.

Strumble Head WW2 Lookout, Pembrokeshire.

Strumble Head WW2 Lookout, Pembrokeshire.

Dinas Head, Pembrokeshire.

Dinas Head, Pembrokeshire.

Carreg Goffa, a memorial stone erected in 1897 to commemorate the defeat of the last attempted invasion of Britain in 1797, Pembrokeshire.

Carreg Goffa, a memorial stone erected in 1897 to commemorate the defeat of the last attempted invasion of Britain in 1797, Pembrokeshire.

Grey Seals, Aber Felin, Pembrokeshire.

Grey Seals, Aber Felin, Pembrokeshire.

Stena Line Ferry from Rosslare, Ireland.

Stena Line Ferry from Rosslare, Ireland.

Fields below Garnwnda, Pembrokeshire.

Fields below Garnwnda, Pembrokeshire.

Hills above Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.

Hills above Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.

Walkway over Fishguard ferry port, Pembrokeshire.

Walkway over Fishguard ferry port, Pembrokeshire.


8 thoughts on “Day 120: Penbwchdy to Fishguard – Seals & Strumble”

    • Quintin Lake says:

      the seals isn’t the best photo – no composition or light , only the subject is the redeeming element! glad you like the first one – was very cold!

      Like

