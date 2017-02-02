Day 120: Penbwchdy to Fishguard – Seals & Strumble

Strumble Head Lighthouse at Dawn, Pembrokeshire.
Strumble Head Lighthouse, Pembrokeshire.
Strumble Head WW2 Lookout, Pembrokeshire.
Dinas Head, Pembrokeshire.
Carreg Goffa, a memorial stone erected in 1897 to commemorate the defeat of the last attempted invasion of Britain in 1797, Pembrokeshire.
Grey Seals, Aber Felin, Pembrokeshire.
Stena Line Ferry from Rosslare, Ireland.
Fields below Garnwnda, Pembrokeshire.
Hills above Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.
Walkway over Fishguard ferry port, Pembrokeshire.
Love the first Photo! It is wonderful!
one advantage of needing to get getting in the dark on these short days!
Stunning images. Love them.
thank you
Oh, wow! So beautiful and “soft” photos.
thanks, the haze and mist adds to the mystery of these lands, hard for me to imagine them in the harsh summer light
Love the seals, but the first photo is truly beautiful 🙂
the seals isn’t the best photo – no composition or light , only the subject is the redeeming element! glad you like the first one – was very cold!
