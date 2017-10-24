Day 161: Ulverston to Barrow-in-Furness – Hoad & Terminal

by Quintin Lake
October 24, 2017
12 comments
Cumbria, England

Hoad Monument, commemorating Sir John Barrow, Ulverston, Cumbria.

Waterlilies I, Ulverston Canal, Cumbria.

Waterlilies II, Ulverston Canal, Cumbria.

Waterlilies III, Ulverston Canal, Cumbria.

GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceutical works, Ulverston. Cumbria.

Rider on Ulverston Sands, Cumbria.

Maskel Point I, Cumbria.

Maskel Point II, Cumbria.

Maskel Point III, Cumbria.

Roosebeck Sands, Cumbria.

Rampside Lighthouse also known as “The Needle”, Rampside, Cumbria.

Rampside Gas Terminal I, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Rampside Gas Terminal II, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.

Feel like I should be heading to the Champs-Élysées not Barrow-in-Furness

Posted by

British Architectural & Landscape Photographer.

12 thoughts on “Day 161: Ulverston to Barrow-in-Furness – Hoad & Terminal”

  2. jcombe says:

    Ah yes I remember that industry around Barrow in Furness. Flare stacks, noise and funny smells. Not very pleasant. Going to do Walney Island?

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Daphne Sanderson says:

    Just want to say what a wonderful range of photographs. Your locations have reminded me of happier times. The beauty of the compositions helps focus my mind better than any mindfulness course.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Quintin Lake says:

      Thanks Daphne, glad to here these are giving you some serenity. I strive to find balance in the compositions often with many alternate versions rejected before selecting the one that looks right to me, which is often the calmest.

      Like

Spotted an error? Thoughts on the photos? Let me know, it would be great to hear from you:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s