Day 215: Tighnabruaich to Glenan Bay – Texture & Tone

United States Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules over the Isle of Bute, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Lichen, Asgog Bay, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Cone covered, Tighnabruaich, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Arran from Ardlamont Bay, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Kilbride bay texture I, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Arran from Kilbride Bay I, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Kilbride bay texture II, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Arran from Kilbride Bay II, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Sea Pink I, Asgog Bay, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Arran from Salann Bay, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Sea Pink II, Asgog Bay, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Rough foreshore walking near Portavadie, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Date of walk: 8/6/2018
Farewell to amazing hosts Karmen & Gabor after a much needed rest at Tregortha B&B, Tighnabruaich.
Panoramic view of the Isle of Arran from Ardlamont bay.
The barnacle covered foreshore is gratifyingly non-slip
Some locals aren’t the greatest conversationalists
These kind of signs and blockages are still quite frequent despite the 2003 Land Reform Act (the right to roam). Not the easiest gate to climb with a backpack but the alternative was a 4km detour.
Grasslike lichen – the air must be so clean here.
You can run but you can’t hide
Camp at Glenan Bay
