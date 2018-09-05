Day 216: Glenan Bay to Creag na Croiche – Fyne & Fire

Field, Ardmarnock, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Glenan Bay, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Ardmarnock, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Quay at Otter Ferry, Loch Fyne, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Scaly Male Fern I, Loch Fyne, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Loch Fyne I, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Watering Can, Ardmarnock, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Loch Fyne II, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Scaly Male Fern II, Loch Fyne, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Painted rock near Otter Ferry, Loch Fyne, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Date of walk: 9/6/2018
A beautiful day to be heading up Loch Fyne, Scotland’s longest sea loch.
Although attractive to look at, the shoreline here combines rocks that are just too steep to walk on safely with impenetrable rhododendron thickets which necessitate some inland detours.
I didn’t apply the midge repellent under my watch strap. Won’t be making that error again!
The bushman’s TV about to finish broadcasting.
A small fire on the foreshore leaves no trace after the fire ring stones are scattered and the tide rises to finish the job.
Camp, Creag na Croiche, Lock Fyne, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
Tent Print, Creag na Croiche, Lock Fyne, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.
