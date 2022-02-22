Day 336: Inverness to Fort George – Nessie, Herons & Monster Puffballs

St Andrew’s Cathedral and Infirmary Bridge from Ness Islands, Inverness, Scotland.
Grey Heron preening by the river Ness I, Inverness, Scotland.
Grey Heron preening by the river Ness II, Inverness, Scotland.
Grey Heron preening by the river Ness III, Inverness, Scotland.
St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Inverness, Scotland.
Greig Street Bridge (Built 1881) across the River Ness, Inverness, Scotland.
Under the Kessock Bridge I, Inverness, Scotland.
Under the Kessock Bridge II, Inverness, Scotland.
Castle Stuart Golf Links from Alterlie Point, Inverness, Scotland.
Harvest time from Alterlie mud flats, Inverness, Scotland.
Castle Stuart and West Fraser Europe (an engineered wood panel manufacturer) from Alterlie Point, Inverness, Scotland.
Kessock Bridge from Alterlie mud flats, Inverness, Scotland.
Across the Moray Firth from Castle Stuart, Inverness, Scotland.
Low tide from Alterlie mud flats and the Moray Firth, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George, the mightiest artillery fortification in Britain, built to control the Scottish Highlands following the 1746 defeat at Culloden of Bonnie Prince Charlie, George II created the ultimate defence against further Jacobite unrest. Inverness, Scotland.
Dolphin spotters at Chanonry Point with Kessock Bridge from Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George II, Inverness, Scotland.
Dolphin spotters at Chanonry Point from Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George III, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George IV, Inverness, Scotland.
Now that’s a puffball!
Incredible football sized puffball.
The Perimeter is a labour of love: it's taken 454 days of walking, hundreds of hours of planning and thousands of hours of editing.