Day 337: Fort George to Culbin Forest – Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard

Drawbridge and walkway to the entrance of Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Entrance to Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George is currently the home of the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Inverness, Scotland.
Bartizan overlooking the Moray Firth I, Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George Garrison Chapel, Inverness, Scotland.
Barracks buildings, Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Canon facing the entrance walkway, Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Bartizan overlooking the Moray Firth II, Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Bartizan turrets guard the scarp (dry moat) for defence in depth, Fort George, Inverness, Scotland.
Fort George Training Area I, Ardersier, Scotland.
Fort George Training Area II, Ardersier, Scotland.
Fort George Training Area III, Ardersier, Scotland.
Fort George Training Area IV, Ardersier, Scotland.
Ardersier, Oil Rig Construction Yard I. The McDermott Yard at Ardersier opened in 1972 for the fabrication and construction of huge jackets and offshore platform structures used in the newly-established North Sea gas and oil industry. At its height the yard employed around 4,500 people and was the largest private-sector employer in the Highlands. £26 million was spent on automating the yard in 1986, but in 2001 it was closed as demand in the UK oil industry declined.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard II, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard III, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard IV, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard V, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard VI, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard VII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard VIII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard IX, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard X, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XI, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XIII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XIV, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XV, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XVI, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XVII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XVIII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XIX, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XX, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XXI, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XXII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XXIII, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XXIV, Scotland.
Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard XXV, Scotland.
Disused road to Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard I, Scotland.
Disused road to Ardersier Oil Rig Construction Yard II, Scotland.
Beach at Nairn I, Scotland.
Beach at Nairn II, Scotland.
Beach at Nairn III, Scotland.
Path beside Culbin Forest near Nairn, Scotland.
Model of Fort George showing the single entrance across a raised wooden walkway bridging across a wide ditch set between heavily defended bastions. The ditch forms a wide killing ground openly exposed to gunfire from these walls.
This photograph of McDermott Yard Ardersier is from the McDermott Marine Construction Ltd (Ardersier) collection and shows Amoco N.W. Hutton Jacket at Ardersier c.1985. Highland Archive Centre.
Camp at Culbin Forest, Scotland.
One-Time
Monthly
Yearly
The Perimeter is a labour of love: it’s taken 454 days of walking, hundreds of hours of planning and thousands of hours of editing. If you have the means, I’d appreciate your support by buying a print or contributing so I can continue to share the project with you.
I didn’t know you were allowed to walk inside Fort George. I walked around the outside, but on one of the 3 sides it wasn’t possible to walk owing to Rock Armour sea defences that the waves were right up against, so I had to climb over them, which was somewhat awkward. I don’t remember the oil rig construction area at all.