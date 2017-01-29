Day 116: Dale Fort to Little Haven – Hangar & Skomer

6-inch Coastal Gun Emplacements (active from 1902-1956) adjacent to West Blockhouse Point Beacons, which perform the function of a lighthouse to guide shipping into Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.
The Old Lighthouse, St. Anns Head, Pembrokeshire.
Remains of Hangar Foundations at RAF Dale (later RNAS Dale). Opened in June 1942 it had a frontline role when the Wellington bombers of No 304 Squadron, RAF, arrived, mostly manned by Polish airmen. Dale, Pembrokeshire.
Rain over Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire.
Waterfall, Watery bay, Marloes, Pembrokeshire.
Carn Llidi from St Bride’s bay (The Cathedral City of St David’s is hidden from view in a depression below the peak), Pembrokeshire.
So lovely! Even the traces of war have a strange beauty, eh?
thanks, yes they certainly do
Very beautiful. The photos are so good, as always))
thanks, tricky when it’s a dark grey day
Very impressive, as usual.
thank you
