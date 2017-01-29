Day 116: Dale Fort to Little Haven – Hangar & Skomer

by Quintin Lake
January 29, 2017
Dyfed, Pembrokeshire, Wales
6-inch Coastal Gun Emplacements (active from 1900-1956) adjacent to West Blockhouse Point Beacons, which perform the function of a lighthouse to guide shipping into Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.

The Old Lighthouse, St. Anns Head, Pembrokeshire.

Remains of Hangar Foundations at RAF Dale (later RNAS Dale). Opened in June 1942 which immediately had a frontline role when the Wellington bombers of No 304 Squadron, RAF, arrived, mostly manned by Polish airmen. Dale, Pembrokeshire.

Rain over Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire.

Waterfall, Watery bay, Marloes, Pembrokeshire.

Carn Llidi from St Bride’s bay, Pembrokeshire.

Carn Llidi from St Bride's bay (The Cathedral City of St David's is hidden from view in a depression below the peak), Pembrokeshire.

