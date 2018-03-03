Day 183: Senwick Church to Cardoness Castle – White Horizon

First light at the remains of Senwick Church, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Wall crossing, Senwick Church, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Path to Meikle Ross, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Ross Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Little Ross Island Lighthouse where the keeper was murdered by a colleague in 1960, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Mull of Ross and Meikle Ross from Dunrod Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
White horizon, Irish Sea, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Burrow head from Kirkandrews, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Hairy wall, Rumblekirn, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Shell Shore, Ringdoo Bay, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Borness Point, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Yin yang, Barn Heugh, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Knockbrex Quay navigation pillars, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Knockbrex old bathing house, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Navigation pillar, Knockbrex Quay, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Ringdoo Bay, a beach of Auger Shells, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
This is my camera’s casually-draped-over-the-rocks-by-the-sea Tinder pic.
The canvas barbed wire cover was useful today so I could cross back and forth depending which side of the fence was safer or easier going.
Having chosen a small stream unlikely to contain agricultural chemicals I’m filtering with a Sawyer Mini before drinking.
Firepot chilli con carne for lunch – the best dehydrated food I’ve ever tasted. Add boiling water, stir, seal pouch and it’s ready in 15 minutes. The Jetboil is a fast and efficient water boiler perfect for this kind of “cooking”.
Fabulous pics again. Loving your journey x
Glad to hear you are enjoying it
This journey is incredible and we get to see it with stunning photos. Keep up the good work
Glad you enjoy it 🙂
Stunning photos! What an amazing journey…..
Thank you!
Great photos again – keep going…
Thanks, just over half way now
The Ying Yang shot particularly spoke to me today – that’s life isn’t it ? So beautiful.
The barbed wire cover and Jetboil both look brilliant – good kit must be essential when you are so isolated.
Thanks again.
Maz.
It is indeed. The right kit certainly helps a lot on a journey like this!
