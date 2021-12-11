Day 279: Totaig to Ardelve Point – Loch Duich and Eilean Donan Castle

Date of walk: 15/3/19

I’m excited to get some time with Eilean Donan, the most iconic Scottish island castle. I camp on the opposite shore to photograph it at dawn and dusk. The next day I walk ten hours around Loch Duich and end up 700 metres away from where I started on the other side of the Loch! The car park is full of coaches by the castle and is my first taste of mass tourism in Scotland now the winter is over. Sunlight flits in and out between hail showers illuminating the bridge and castle, making for photography of rapidly changing mood, an example of why photography in Scotland is so much fun and hard to predict.

One of the many bus shelters that gave me a dry few moments respite on this journey!

Sleet by Loch Duich.

Windy night opposite Eilean Donan Castle.