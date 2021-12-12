Day 280: Ardelve Point to Kyle of Lochalsh – Coos & Cottages

Last intact survivor of a traditional Lochalsh cottage in Lower Ardelve I, Dornie, Scotland.
Last intact survivor of a traditional Lochalsh cottage in Lower Ardelve II, Dornie, Scotland.
Last intact survivor of a traditional Lochalsh cottage in Lower Ardelve III, Dornie, Scotland.
Exhausted house I, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house II, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house III, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house IV, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house V, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house VI, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house VII, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house VIII, Avernish, Scotland.
Exhausted house IX, Avernish, Scotland.
Highland cow, Kirkton, Loch Alsh, Scotland.
Approaching the Kyle of Lochalsh and Skye bridge, Scotland.
Iron out the wind, Nostie.
Well ard topography.
Delighted to get out of the rain and have a roof over my head at the Kyle Hotel in the Kyle Of Lochalsh.
With that bus shelter with the chairs and whatnot in it there’s a very well decked out one in the Shetland Islands I can’t remember if it is on Yell or Unst?It has curtains and a TV in it! I’d guess that the TV is just for show as they’d be nowhere to plug it in.
Haha the irrepressible Scottish humour!
Fascinating to see both houses and imagine the lives that must have been led there.
Isn’t it just. I heard the thatched cottage has been restored empathetically since I walked past. I imagine the collapsed house hasn’t fared so well!
It’s great to hear that the little cottage has been restored – a reminder of all the similar cottages that must have been all over the north of Scotland.