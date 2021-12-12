Day 280: Ardelve Point to Kyle of Lochalsh – Coos & Cottages

by Quintin Lake
December 12, 2021
5 comments
Ross-shire - West, Scotland

Date of walk: 16/3/19

Last intact survivor of a traditional Lochalsh cottage in Lower Ardelve I, Dornie, Scotland.


Last intact survivor of a traditional Lochalsh cottage in Lower Ardelve II, Dornie, Scotland.


Last intact survivor of a traditional Lochalsh cottage in Lower Ardelve III, Dornie, Scotland.


Exhausted house I, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house II, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house III, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house IV, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house V, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house VI, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house VII, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house VIII, Avernish, Scotland.


Exhausted house IX, Avernish, Scotland.


Highland cow, Kirkton, Loch Alsh, Scotland.


Approaching the Kyle of Lochalsh and Skye bridge, Scotland.

Iron out the wind, Nostie.


Well ard topography.


Delighted to get out of the rain and have a roof over my head at the Kyle Hotel in the Kyle Of Lochalsh.

A tour of Villa Brexit, Avernish.


British Architectural & Landscape Photographer.

5 thoughts on “Day 280: Ardelve Point to Kyle of Lochalsh – Coos & Cottages”

  1. kevan hubbard says:

    With that bus shelter with the chairs and whatnot in it there’s a very well decked out one in the Shetland Islands I can’t remember if it is on Yell or Unst?It has curtains and a TV in it! I’d guess that the TV is just for show as they’d be nowhere to plug it in.

  2. Ann Mackay says:

    Fascinating to see both houses and imagine the lives that must have been led there.

    • Quintin Lake says:

      Isn’t it just. I heard the thatched cottage has been restored empathetically since I walked past. I imagine the collapsed house hasn’t fared so well!

      • Ann Mackay says:

        It’s great to hear that the little cottage has been restored – a reminder of all the similar cottages that must have been all over the north of Scotland.

Whether you have comments on the photos, some knowledge or a personal story on this area you’d like to share, or you’ve spotted a typo or error, I’d love to hear your thoughts.