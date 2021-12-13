Day 281: Kyle of Lochalsh to Stromeferry – Idyllic Plockton

Kyleakin Lighthouse from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.
Skye Bridge from Eilean Ban, Scotland.
11.04am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.
11.21am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.
11.30am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.
11.39am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.
Erbusaig, Scotland.
Cattle grid near Plockton, Scotland.
Plockton, Scotland.
Palms, Plockton, Scotland.
Bank Street, Plockton, Scotland.
Plockton with Sgurr a’Chaorachain and Beinn Bhàn Scotland.
Duncraig Castle near Plockton, Scotland.
Sgurr a’Chaorachain on the Applecross peninsula from Loch Carron, Scotland.
Neighbours, Plockton, Scotland.
Rainbow with Sgeir Bhuidhe and Loch Carron from Plockton, Scotland.
Duncraig Castle near Plockton, Scotland.
Winch near Plockton, Scotland.
Sheltered sea in Plockton bay, Scotland.
Duncraig Castle and rainbow from Plockton, Scotland.
Well designed houses inspired by the red roofs that make up the local vernacular.
My favourite sign in Scotland.
