Day 281: Kyle of Lochalsh to Stromeferry – Idyllic Plockton

by Quintin Lake
December 13, 2021
Leave a comment
Ross-shire - West, Scotland

Date of walk: 17/3/19

Gavin Maxwell Cottage, Eilean Ban, Kyleakin, Scotland.

Kyleakin Lighthouse from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.

Skye Bridge from Eilean Ban, Scotland.

11.04am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.

11.21am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.

11.30am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.

11.39am, Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle, Scotland.

Erbusaig, Scotland.

Cattle grid near Plockton, Scotland.

Plockton, Scotland.

Palms, Plockton, Scotland.

Bank Street, Plockton, Scotland.

Plockton with Sgurr a’Chaorachain and Beinn Bhàn Scotland.

Duncraig Castle near Plockton, Scotland.

Sgurr a’Chaorachain on the Applecross peninsula from Loch Carron, Scotland.

Neighbours, Plockton, Scotland.

Rainbow with Sgeir Bhuidhe and Loch Carron from Plockton, Scotland.

Duncraig Castle near Plockton, Scotland.

Winch near Plockton, Scotland.

Sheltered sea in Plockton bay, Scotland.

Duncraig Castle and rainbow from Plockton, Scotland.

 

Well designed houses inspired by the red roofs that make up the local vernacular.

My favourite sign in Scotland.

Skye Bridge from the Plock of Kyle.
Pontoon at Plockton.
The sheltered sea near Plockton.
Plockton looking idyllic.
Rainbow over Plockton.
One-Time
Monthly
Yearly

The Perimeter is a labour of love: it’s taken 454 days of walking, hundreds of hours of planning and thousands of hours of editing. If you have the means, I’d appreciate your support by buying a print or contributing so I can continue to share the project with you.

Make a monthly donation

Make a yearly donation

Choose an amount

£2.00
£5.00
£25.00
£2.00
£5.00
£25.00
£2.00
£5.00
£25.00

Or enter a custom amount

£

Your contribution is appreciated.

Your contribution is appreciated.

Your contribution is appreciated.

DonateDonate monthlyDonate yearly

Posted by

British Architectural & Landscape Photographer.

Whether you have comments on the photos, some knowledge or a personal story on this area you’d like to share, or you’ve spotted a typo or error, I’d love to hear your thoughts.